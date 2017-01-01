Parents’ legacy efforts earn praise from Theresa May News
New church role for former checkout worker News
Man rescued from River Trent at Newark News
A middle-aged man was rescued from the River Trent at Newark late this afternoon after a quick-thinking passer-by threw him a life buoy.
New Year's Honour for Golden Hockey Player News
Homeless man banned from Newark Market Place News
Young actors prepare to take centre stage roles in Oliver! Leisure
Villagers hope to stop pub conversion News
7:30am Sun Jan 01, 2017
A couple have been praised by the Prime Minister, Theresa May, for continuing their son’s legacy and raising thousands of pounds to help other children with cancerous brain tumours.

Mike and Pam White’s son, Sam, was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumour when he was 12.
5:58pm Sat Dec 31, 2016   
A middle-aged man was rescued from the River Trent at Newark late this afternoon after a quick-thinking passer-by threw him a life buoy.
1:03pm Sat Dec 31, 2016
The family of Team GB ladies hockey player Shona McCallin were able to share her delight today that she has been included in the New Year's Honours for her services to hockey.
7:30am Sat Dec 31, 2016
Campaigners are calling on planners to stop a village pub being converted into a home.
10:30pm Fri Dec 30, 2016
A former headteacher who helped children develop an interest and responsibility about the environment has been awarded a British Empire Medal in the New Year’s Honours list, while Olympic champion Shona McCallin is now an MBE.
12:00pm Fri Dec 30, 2016
Two experienced sailors who helped to avert disaster in the Caribbean have been honoured with Maritime Heroes Awards.
7:30am Fri Dec 30, 2016
People living on a street where parking is at a premium could be in line for a residents-only scheme.
7:30am Thu Dec 29, 2016
A seven-year-old boy has bounced back after beating cancer.
1:06pm Wed Dec 28, 2016
Daryl Price scored a hat-trick as Newark Flowserve enjoyed a convincing 4-2 victory at Wollaton on Tuesday.
7:30am Mon Dec 26, 2016
Amelia Chrispin produced a strong performance for Newark Athletic Club in the Notts Mini League.
March Tue 28 to Sat April 1, 2017 - Palace Theatre, Newark
Preparations are under way for Newark Amateur Operatic Society’s 2017 production, which will be Oliver! It will be performed at the Palace Theatre, Newark, from March 28 to April 1.
Review - Newark Parish Church
A large crowd filled the Parish Church of St Mary Magdalene on Friday for a performance of Handel’s great oratorio, Messiah.
January Tue 31 to Wed February 1, 2017 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
The hit BBC television show Strictly Come Dancing may be over for another year, but its stars are still dancing. They are heading out on a national tour.
8:00am Thu Dec 15, 2016
An excellent example of traditional Georgian architecture, renovated in the 21st Century to combine the character of the period with the essentials of a modern lifestyle, is for sale with Alasdair Morrison and Partners of Southwell for £750,000.

