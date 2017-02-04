 
10:58am Fri Feb 03, 2017
Police are appealing for more information following a ram raid on a Tuxford business.

Nottinghamshire Police has released three images of the ram raid which show a white Nissan NP300 which was used to gain entry to the building.
8:54am Fri Feb 03, 2017
The A1 at Grantham has re-opened following an accident involving three lorries.
7:30am Fri Feb 03, 2017
Councillors are set to consider fresh action to stop dangerous and inconsiderate parking outside two schools.
4:06pm Thu Feb 02, 2017
Another two carpark pay-and-display machines have been stolen in Newark, in a second spate of thefts.
12:24pm Fri Feb 03, 2017
A 20-year-old who had been missing since February 2 has been found safe and well.
10:13am Thu Feb 02, 2017
Anna Smith became the first Newark winner at the Midlands Cross-country Championships for 30 years with an excellent run at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough.
2:49pm Wed Feb 01, 2017
There were 111 runners at the Midlands Area point-to-point meeting at Thorpe Lodge on Sunday.
February Fri 10 to Tue 14, 2017 - Southwell Minster and Lincoln Cathedral
To mark the on-going commemorations of the centenary of the first world war, a new telling of Shakespeare’s Henry V will be performed at Southwell Minster and Lincoln Cathedral.
February Fri 10, 2017 - Lowdham Village Hall
Edinburgh-based string band Southern Tenant Folk Union are the latest act to play at Lowdham Village Hall. They are at the venue on Friday, February 10 at 8pm.
July Sat 22, 2017 - Wollaton Park
Multiple Brit Award winning, indie-rock band, Kaiser Chiefs have been announced as headliners for the Splendour Festival.
7:30am Thu Feb 02, 2017
A modern three-bedroom detached family home with views over open fields is for sale with William H Brown of Newark for £220,000.

Disclaimer | Website Designed and Maintained by Advertiser Web Services

The Newark Advertiser Co Ltd website and the contents of its pages are © Advertiser Media Group, Unit 9 & 10 Halifax Court, Fernwood Business Park, Cross Lane, Newark, Notts, NG24 3JP. Reproduction in any form, printing or downloading of part or all of the contents is forbidden without specific written authorisation from the company. No part of contents of the Newark Advertiser Co Ltd website may be reproduced on or transmitted to or stored in any other website or other form of electronic retrieval system.