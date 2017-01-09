 
2:50pm Mon Jan 09, 2017
A homeless shelter may be opened in Newark this week as night-time temperatures are set to fall below -0ºC.

The Met Office has forecast colder conditions from the middle of this week, with a frost in most areas overnight.
8:59am Mon Jan 09, 2017
A man died after being hit by a train at Tuxford West junction.
3:18pm Mon Jan 09, 2017
The A1 northbound is clear again following a crash at Balderton which caused a lane to be blocked.
2:08pm Mon Jan 09, 2017
Children at a primary school are helping to marshal vehicles around its entrance at busy times.
1:39pm Mon Jan 09, 2017
The outgoing captain of Newark Golf Club said he was delighted after raising more than £6,000 for Beaumond House Community Hospice during his year in the role.
12:00pm Sun Jan 08, 2017
Some of the year’s biggest stars from the Newark area will feature in this year’s Nottinghamshire Sports Awards.
8:00am Sun Jan 08, 2017
Boxer Adam Kettleborough is eyeing a return to the ring after undergoing an operation to improve his health.
Review - Palace Theatre, Newark
A Michael Jackson tribute is among the highlights of the spring season at Newark’s Palace Theatre. Forever Jackson is at the venue on February 18.
January Sat 7, 2017 - Nottingham Playhouse
The classic story of The Snow Queen is told in a family show at Nottingham Playhouse on Saturday.
January Wed 11, 2017 - Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
The work of one of the 20th Century’s most prolific composers, Dmitri Shostakovich, takes centre stage at the Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, next week.
8:00am Thu Dec 15, 2016
An excellent example of traditional Georgian architecture, renovated in the 21st Century to combine the character of the period with the essentials of a modern lifestyle, is for sale with Alasdair Morrison and Partners of Southwell for £750,000.

