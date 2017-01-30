 
9:30am Sun Jan 29, 2017
A councillor has set himself a challenge of cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats in eight days to raise money for Newark’s Beaumond House Community Hospice.

Mr Neill Mison, of Fernwood, will be accompanied by friend and fellow Newark and Sherwood district councillor Mr Johno Lee, of Coddington, who will drive a back-up van.
7:30am Sat Jan 28, 2017
A conservation group is calling on district councillors to refuse plans to demolish three Grade II listed town houses — all that remains of Newark’s Robin Hood Hotel.
7:30am Fri Jan 27, 2017
A convicted paedophile who admitted viewing indecent images of children was jailed for 30 months at Nottingham Crown Court.
7:00am Fri Jan 27, 2017
The Atrium bar in Newark is hosting an Ibiza-themed evening to raise money for terminally-ill Gina Kerriage.
4:00pm Sun Jan 29, 2017
The locations of mobile speed cameras across Nottinghamshire have been revealed for this week.
12:00pm Sun Jan 29, 2017
As Georgia Blades-Richardson prepares to hand over her Miss Newark crown, the search is on for her successor.
12:00pm Thu Jan 26, 2017
Joint manager Simon Daws has been impressed with Newark Town’s determination as they look to maintain their promotion challenge.
3:20pm Wed Jan 25, 2017
A 93rd-minute equaliser cost Newark Town the points in their home match with fellow high-fliers Harworth Colliery in the Central Midlands League North.
February Fri 3, 2017 - Palace Theatre, Newark
The sound and style of Fleetwood Mac comes to the stage at the Palace Theatre, Newark, on February 3 when one of the top tribute acts, Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac, performs.
January Mon 30 to Sat February 11, 2017 - Theatre Royal, Nottingham
The feel-good, smash-hit musical Sister Act comes to the Theatre Royal, Nottingham, for a two-week stay with Alexandra Burke in the role made famous by Whoopi Goldberg in the film version.
January Tue 24 to Sat 28, 2017 - Theatre Royal, Nottingham
Multi-award-winning musical Sunny Afternoon, telling the early life of The Kinks’ Ray Davies and his rise to fame, comes to the Theatre Royal, Nottingham, next week.
7:30am Thu Jan 26, 2017
An individual detached bungalow that has undergone extensive improvement is for sale with JH Walter of Lincoln for £319,950.

