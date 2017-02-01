 
3:00pm Wed Feb 01, 2017
Severn Trent has apologised to commuters after a partial road closure was wrongly left in place, causing long delays for rush-hour traffic in Newark on Monday morning.

The water company closed part of Beacon Hill Road on Sunday for investigations ahead of major work that is set to start in March.
1:12pm Wed Feb 01, 2017
A free bus service that connects two hospitals made its final journey this week because its funding has been withdrawn.
4:58pm Wed Feb 01, 2017
A contractor has severed a water pipe in the main road of a village for the second time in a week.
2:54pm Wed Feb 01, 2017
Gusts between 50mph and 60mph could affect the Advertiser region on Friday.
1:39pm Wed Feb 01, 2017
Delays on the A1 southbound at Marston, caused by a two-car crash, have now cleared.
11:54am Wed Feb 01, 2017
More than £37,000 was raised at a winter ball that marked the start of the 30th anniversary year of hospice care in Newark and surrounding areas.
12:52pm Wed Feb 01, 2017
A second successive defeat saw Newark fall to seventh as they were defeated 27-15 in the Midlands Division Two East (North) at West Bridgford.
2:49pm Wed Feb 01, 2017
There were 111 runners at the Midlands Area point-to-point meeting at Thorpe Lodge on Sunday.
February Fri 10, 2017 - Lowdham Village Hall
Edinburgh-based string band Southern Tenant Folk Union are the latest act to play at Lowdham Village Hall. They are at the venue on Friday, February 10 at 8pm.
July Sat 22, 2017 - Wollaton Park
Multiple Brit Award winning, indie-rock band, Kaiser Chiefs have been announced as headliners for the Splendour Festival.
February Fri 3, 2017 - Palace Theatre, Newark
The sound and style of Fleetwood Mac comes to the stage at the Palace Theatre, Newark, on February 3 when one of the top tribute acts, Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac, performs.
7:30am Thu Jan 26, 2017
An individual detached bungalow that has undergone extensive improvement is for sale with JH Walter of Lincoln for £319,950.

