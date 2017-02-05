 
East Midlands Ambulance Service has been criticised for failing to hit targets on patient-response times in Newark and Sherwood.

Patients in an immediately life-threatening condition should be seen within eight minutes of a 999 call being made.
A concerned resident is seeking action to end problem parking and speeding on the estate where she lives.
A mother who lost her six-year-old son to leukaemia is urging young people to join the bone marrow register.
Police are appealing for more information following a ram raid on a Tuxford business.
The A1 at Grantham has re-opened following an accident involving three lorries.
Boxer Jamie Williams is looking to set up a massive year with victory at Harvey Hadden Leisure Centre, Nottingham, next month.
Anna Smith became the first Newark winner at the Midlands Cross-country Championships for 30 years with an excellent run at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough.
February Fri 10 to Tue 14, 2017 - Southwell Minster and Lincoln Cathedral
To mark the on-going commemorations of the centenary of the first world war, a new telling of Shakespeare’s Henry V will be performed at Southwell Minster and Lincoln Cathedral.
February Fri 10, 2017 - Lowdham Village Hall
Edinburgh-based string band Southern Tenant Folk Union are the latest act to play at Lowdham Village Hall. They are at the venue on Friday, February 10 at 8pm.
July Sat 22, 2017 - Wollaton Park
Multiple Brit Award winning, indie-rock band, Kaiser Chiefs have been announced as headliners for the Splendour Festival.
A modern three-bedroom detached family home with views over open fields is for sale with William H Brown of Newark for £220,000.

