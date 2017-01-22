 
7:30am Sat Jan 21, 2017
A persistent offender has been jailed and issued with an order banning him from going into any retail premises in the UK if he is drunk.

Timothy Drury, 36, received a Criminal Behaviour Order that will last for 31 months.
7:30am Fri Jan 20, 2017
A higher-quality design is needed for the Robin Hood Hotel site in Newark, according to the town’s MP, Mr Robert Jenrick.
7:30am Thu Jan 19, 2017
Tributes have been paid by the family and friends of a 25-year-old man whose body was found on land at the end of Trent Lane, Newark.
2:00pm Sat Jan 21, 2017
Pupils have presented money raised at their Christmas production to a Southwell charity.
10:30am Sat Jan 21, 2017
Presenting her own television series has opened new doors for a Newark bed and breakfast owner.
12:00pm Thu Jan 19, 2017
A young boxer from Balderton is hoping to start his journey to the big time when he enters the ring later this year.
9:20am Thu Jan 19, 2017
Striker Patrick Bamford has completed his permanent deal to Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee.
January Tue 24 to Sat 28, 2017 - Theatre Royal, Nottingham
Multi-award-winning musical Sunny Afternoon, telling the early life of The Kinks’ Ray Davies and his rise to fame, comes to the Theatre Royal, Nottingham, next week.
January Wed 25, 2017 - Palace Theatre, Newark
A prominent mental health campaigner is hoping to offer her audience guidance on tackling issues when she appears at Newark’s Palace Theatre next week.
January Thu 19, 2017 - New Theatre Royal, Lincoln
The passion and power of a Led Zeppelin concert is recreated by tribute band Hats Off To Led Zeppelin at the New Theatre Royal, Lincoln, a week today (Thursday, January 19).
7:30am Thu Jan 19, 2017
A spacious family home with far-reaching open views towards the River Trent is for sale with Richard Watkinson and Partners of Newark for £465,000.

