 
9:00am Thu Jan 26, 2017
Hundreds of people have signed a petition against a proposal that would see council homeless accommodation become a site for Gypsies and Travellers.

Newark and Sherwood District Council is carrying out a public consultation.
8:30am Thu Jan 26, 2017
The deputy mayor of Newark has resigned from the role after allegations that comments he made on Facebook were racist and inappropriate.
10:10am Thu Jan 26, 2017
Parish councillors were last night due to discuss the possibility of Balderton Lake being used for water sports.
9:40am Thu Jan 26, 2017
An honorary professor of Nottingham University, Dr Christopher Brooke, spoke about the use of remote sensing for the archaeological study of historic buildings at a meeting of Newark Archaeological and Local History Society.
4:39pm Wed Jan 25, 2017
Newark Academy returns to the musical stage next month with its take on Little Shop Of Horrors.
12:00pm Thu Jan 26, 2017
Joint manager Simon Daws has been impressed with Newark Town’s determination as they look to maintain their promotion challenge.
3:20pm Wed Jan 25, 2017
A 93rd-minute equaliser cost Newark Town the points in their home match with fellow high-fliers Harworth Colliery in the Central Midlands League North.
January Tue 24 to Sat 28, 2017 - Theatre Royal, Nottingham
Multi-award-winning musical Sunny Afternoon, telling the early life of The Kinks’ Ray Davies and his rise to fame, comes to the Theatre Royal, Nottingham, next week.
January Wed 25, 2017 - Palace Theatre, Newark
A prominent mental health campaigner is hoping to offer her audience guidance on tackling issues when she appears at Newark’s Palace Theatre next week.
January Thu 19, 2017 - New Theatre Royal, Lincoln
The passion and power of a Led Zeppelin concert is recreated by tribute band Hats Off To Led Zeppelin at the New Theatre Royal, Lincoln, a week today (Thursday, January 19).
7:30am Thu Jan 26, 2017
An individual detached bungalow that has undergone extensive improvement is for sale with JH Walter of Lincoln for £319,950.

