 
10:37am Mon Jan 16, 2017
An extra 500 places have been made available for the 32nd Newark Half-marathon.

Sconce and Devon Park will again be the starting point for the town's showpiece running event, which is set to return on August 13.
2:46pm Mon Jan 16, 2017
More than 300 civil war re-enactors will descend on Newark during the early May Bank Holiday as the clock is turned back to the mid-17th century.
12:10pm Mon Jan 16, 2017
A foster carer who was fostered herself as a child is urging others to consider offering a loving home to those who need it.
11:24am Mon Jan 16, 2017
A woman is aiming to raise £50,000 in memory of her brother by running a series of marathons.
10:30am Mon Jan 16, 2017
Just over two years ago, Siegecraft Commander was rumoured for Xbox One.
7:30am Sat Jan 14, 2017
Fencer Ed Howlett said he was pleased with his progress after being selected for Great Britain in the under-17 European Cadet Championships.
4:00pm Thu Jan 12, 2017
Newark Flowserve moved quickly to appoint Steven Venables and Craig Roche as joint managers after Stephen Kirkham left the club.
January Thu 19, 2017 - New Theatre Royal, Lincoln
The passion and power of a Led Zeppelin concert is recreated by tribute band Hats Off To Led Zeppelin at the New Theatre Royal, Lincoln, a week today (Thursday, January 19).
January Wed 18, 2017 - Old Ship Inn, Lowdham
Duo Gary Fletcher and Tom Leary perform at the Old Ship Inn, Lowdham, on Wednesday, January 18, in the latest gig for Warthog Promotions.
January Sat 14, 2017 - Farnsfield Village Hall
The first gig of the year for Farnsfield Acoustic will be Sally Barker.
7:30am Thu Jan 12, 2017
A spacious and well-presented family home is for sale with Jon Brambles of Newark for £350,000.

Disclaimer | Website Designed and Maintained by Advertiser Web Services

The Newark Advertiser Co Ltd website and the contents of its pages are © Advertiser Media Group, Unit 9 & 10 Halifax Court, Fernwood Business Park, Cross Lane, Newark, Notts, NG24 3JP. Reproduction in any form, printing or downloading of part or all of the contents is forbidden without specific written authorisation from the company. No part of contents of the Newark Advertiser Co Ltd website may be reproduced on or transmitted to or stored in any other website or other form of electronic retrieval system.