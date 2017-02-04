|
|
7:30am Thu Feb 02, 2017
A modern three-bedroom detached family home with views over open fields is for sale with William H Brown of Newark for £220,000.
|
Disclaimer | Website Designed and Maintained by Advertiser Web Services
The Newark Advertiser Co Ltd website and the contents of its pages are © Advertiser Media Group, Unit 9 & 10 Halifax Court, Fernwood Business Park, Cross Lane, Newark, Notts, NG24 3JP. Reproduction in any form, printing or downloading of part or all of the contents is forbidden without specific written authorisation from the company. No part of contents of the Newark Advertiser Co Ltd website may be reproduced on or transmitted to or stored in any other website or other form of electronic retrieval system.