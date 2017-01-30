£5,000 fundraising target for cyclist A councillor has set himself a challenge of cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats in eight days to raise money for Newark’s Beaumond House Community Hospice.



Mr Neill Mison, of Fernwood, will be accompanied by friend and fellow Newark and Sherwood district councillor Mr Johno Lee, of Coddington, who will drive a back-up van. Council urged to save Robin Hood houses A conservation group is calling on district councillors to refuse plans to demolish three Grade II listed town houses — all that remains of Newark’s Robin Hood Hotel.